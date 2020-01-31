Well Done LLC Has $760,000 Stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV)

Well Done LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109 shares during the period. Well Done LLC’s holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF were worth $760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGV. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the third quarter valued at about $48,000.

Shares of IGV traded down $4.69 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $248.62. 352,533 shares of the company traded hands. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $240.34 and its 200 day moving average is $223.98. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a 1-year low of $123.69 and a 1-year high of $183.23.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

