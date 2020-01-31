WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) Position Raised by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc raised its stake in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,740 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in WellCare Health Plans were worth $1,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WCG. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in WellCare Health Plans by 401.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 365,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,654,000 after buying an additional 292,437 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in WellCare Health Plans by 129.1% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 501,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,752,000 after buying an additional 282,854 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of WellCare Health Plans during the third quarter valued at about $34,992,000. ARP Americas LP raised its stake in shares of WellCare Health Plans by 53.7% during the third quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 254,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,849,000 after purchasing an additional 88,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of WellCare Health Plans by 441.2% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 74,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,256,000 after purchasing an additional 60,570 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WCG shares. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of WellCare Health Plans from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $342.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Piper Sandler cut shares of WellCare Health Plans from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of WellCare Health Plans from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $324.00.

NYSE:WCG opened at $349.92 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $333.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $296.58. The firm has a market cap of $17.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.15, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.93. WellCare Health Plans, Inc. has a 52-week low of $228.56 and a 52-week high of $350.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

WellCare Health Plans (NYSE:WCG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $5.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.93 by $1.57. The firm had revenue of $7.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.79 billion. WellCare Health Plans had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 2.34%. WellCare Health Plans’s revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that WellCare Health Plans, Inc. will post 15.71 EPS for the current year.

WellCare Health Plans Company Profile

WellCare Health Plans, Inc provides government-sponsored managed care services. The company operates in three segments: Medicaid Health Plans, Medicare Health Plans, and Medicare Prescription Drug Plans (PDPs). The Medicaid Health Plans segment offers plans for beneficiaries of temporary assistance for needy families, supplemental security income, and aged blind and disabled residents; and other state-based programs, such as children's health insurance programs and long-term services and supports programs for qualifying families who are not eligible for Medicaid.

