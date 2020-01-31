WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its stake in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,328 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in WellCare Health Plans were worth $4,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of WellCare Health Plans by 62.3% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of WellCare Health Plans during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of WellCare Health Plans during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WellCare Health Plans during the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of WellCare Health Plans during the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WCG remained flat at $$349.92 during midday trading on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $17.61 billion, a PE ratio of 28.15, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $333.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $296.58. WellCare Health Plans, Inc. has a 1-year low of $228.56 and a 1-year high of $350.17.

WellCare Health Plans (NYSE:WCG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $5.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.93 by $1.57. WellCare Health Plans had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The firm had revenue of $7.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that WellCare Health Plans, Inc. will post 15.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WCG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered shares of WellCare Health Plans from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of WellCare Health Plans from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $342.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of WellCare Health Plans from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. WellCare Health Plans presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $324.00.

WellCare Health Plans Company Profile

WellCare Health Plans, Inc provides government-sponsored managed care services. The company operates in three segments: Medicaid Health Plans, Medicare Health Plans, and Medicare Prescription Drug Plans (PDPs). The Medicaid Health Plans segment offers plans for beneficiaries of temporary assistance for needy families, supplemental security income, and aged blind and disabled residents; and other state-based programs, such as children's health insurance programs and long-term services and supports programs for qualifying families who are not eligible for Medicaid.

