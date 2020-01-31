Wells Fargo & Co Boosts Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) Price Target to $450.00

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Co from $425.00 to $450.00 in a report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.16% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 target price (up from $375.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $383.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $291.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Stephens set a $386.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $375.55.

Shares of ROP opened at $384.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $39.38 billion, a PE ratio of 34.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $364.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $356.35. Roper Technologies has a 12-month low of $282.74 and a 12-month high of $393.00.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 21.58% and a return on equity of 16.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies will post 13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Roper Technologies news, VP Jason Conley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.46, for a total value of $881,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 22,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,778,792.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.36, for a total value of $175,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 59,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,060,167.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,439,435. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 2.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,989,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $709,390,000 after acquiring an additional 51,868 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 467,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $165,468,000 after buying an additional 10,989 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 461,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $164,398,000 after buying an additional 5,032 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 434,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $155,096,000 after buying an additional 7,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 407,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $145,471,000 after buying an additional 23,502 shares during the last quarter. 92.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

