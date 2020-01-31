Wells Fargo & Co Boosts Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) Price Target to $450.00

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Co from $425.00 to $450.00 in a report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.16% from the stock’s previous close.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 target price (up from $375.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $383.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $291.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Stephens set a $386.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $375.55.
Shares of ROP opened at $384.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $39.38 billion, a PE ratio of 34.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $364.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $356.35. Roper Technologies has a 12-month low of $282.74 and a 12-month high of $393.00.
In other Roper Technologies news, VP Jason Conley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.46, for a total value of $881,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 22,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,778,792.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.36, for a total value of $175,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 59,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,060,167.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,439,435. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 2.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,989,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $709,390,000 after acquiring an additional 51,868 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 467,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $165,468,000 after buying an additional 10,989 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 461,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $164,398,000 after buying an additional 5,032 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 434,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $155,096,000 after buying an additional 7,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 407,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $145,471,000 after buying an additional 23,502 shares during the last quarter. 92.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Roper Technologies
Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.
