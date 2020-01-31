Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) Shares Sold by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt trimmed its position in shares of Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) by 33.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Welltower were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WELL. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Welltower by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 280,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,388,000 after acquiring an additional 15,300 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its holdings in Welltower by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 528,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,935,000 after acquiring an additional 23,760 shares in the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Welltower by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,188,000 after acquiring an additional 4,146 shares in the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new position in Welltower during the 3rd quarter worth $45,751,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in Welltower by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 12,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. 88.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Welltower alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Welltower from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $90.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Raymond James lowered shares of Welltower to a “market weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Welltower from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Welltower from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.10.

Shares of NYSE:WELL opened at $85.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $35.07 billion, a PE ratio of 30.83, a P/E/G ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.11. Welltower Inc has a fifty-two week low of $71.18 and a fifty-two week high of $93.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Welltower Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.