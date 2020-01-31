WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by B. Riley

B. Riley reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) in a research note published on Monday morning, TipRanks reports. B. Riley currently has a $38.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

WSBC has been the subject of several other research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of WesBanco from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WesBanco from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Stephens started coverage on shares of WesBanco in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set an overweight rating and a $41.50 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of WesBanco from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.00.

Shares of WSBC stock opened at $33.24 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.13. WesBanco has a 52 week low of $32.43 and a 52 week high of $43.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.84 and a 200-day moving average of $36.61.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $137.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.15 million. WesBanco had a net margin of 26.44% and a return on equity of 8.32%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Analysts anticipate that WesBanco will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.52%.

In other news, Director Kerry M. Stemler bought 807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.99 per share, for a total transaction of $26,622.93. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 96,843 shares in the company, valued at $3,194,850.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan D. Dargusch sold 4,504 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.10, for a total value of $171,602.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,219 shares in the company, valued at $770,343.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WSBC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in WesBanco by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,924,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,272,000 after acquiring an additional 63,742 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in WesBanco during the 2nd quarter valued at $16,659,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in WesBanco by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 304,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,731,000 after acquiring an additional 20,987 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its stake in WesBanco by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 248,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,275,000 after acquiring an additional 14,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in WesBanco by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 237,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,990,000 after acquiring an additional 29,515 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.71% of the company’s stock.

WesBanco, Inc operates as the holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services.

