Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) Shares Sold by Truvestments Capital LLC

Truvestments Capital LLC lessened its stake in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,894 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 1,076 shares during the quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $1,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WDC. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Western Digital by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,211,362 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $72,246,000 after acquiring an additional 220,555 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Western Digital by 6.8% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 944,341 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $56,300,000 after purchasing an additional 59,899 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of Western Digital by 2,409.8% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 803,726 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $51,012,000 after purchasing an additional 771,703 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its position in shares of Western Digital by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 781,680 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $46,499,000 after purchasing an additional 209,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Western Digital by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 690,586 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $43,831,000 after buying an additional 75,657 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Stephen D. Milligan sold 4,629 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total value of $314,633.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael D. Cordano sold 1,320 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total value of $72,758.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,451 shares of company stock valued at $2,684,999 in the last three months. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Western Digital stock traded down $1.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $65.83. 1,138,344 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,833,195. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.88. The company has a market capitalization of $19.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.48, a PEG ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Western Digital Corp has a 52-week low of $35.61 and a 52-week high of $72.00.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The data storage provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.32. Western Digital had a positive return on equity of 3.28% and a negative net margin of 9.89%. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Western Digital Corp will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Western Digital’s payout ratio is 52.49%.

WDC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Benchmark upgraded Western Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. BidaskClub raised Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Western Digital from $64.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 price target (up from $83.00) on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Western Digital from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.87.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

