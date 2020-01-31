Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The data storage provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.32, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. Western Digital had a positive return on equity of 3.28% and a negative net margin of 9.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. Western Digital updated its Q3 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.85-1.05 EPS and its Q3 guidance to $0.85-1.05 EPS.

WDC stock traded down $1.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $65.89. The stock had a trading volume of 952,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,833,195. The stock has a market cap of $19.85 billion, a PE ratio of -12.47, a P/E/G ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.88. Western Digital has a 52-week low of $35.61 and a 52-week high of $72.00.

Get Western Digital alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. Western Digital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.49%.

WDC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America increased their target price on Western Digital from to in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Cowen raised Western Digital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $45.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Cleveland Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Loop Capital raised Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Western Digital in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.87.

In related news, COO Michael D. Cordano sold 14,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.80, for a total value of $1,041,184.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 248,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,625,376.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew E. Massengill sold 3,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.17, for a total value of $162,248.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,167,929.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,451 shares of company stock valued at $2,684,999 in the last 90 days. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

Featured Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.