Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Price Target Raised to $88.00 at Longbow Research

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Longbow Research from $80.00 to $88.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the data storage provider’s stock. Longbow Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 31.42% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 price target (up from $83.00) on shares of Western Digital in a report on Friday. Cleveland Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Western Digital in a report on Monday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Western Digital in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Western Digital to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Western Digital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.29.

Shares of Western Digital stock opened at $66.96 on Friday. Western Digital has a 1 year low of $35.61 and a 1 year high of $72.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.88. The company has a market capitalization of $19.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The data storage provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.32. Western Digital had a positive return on equity of 3.28% and a negative net margin of 9.89%. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Western Digital will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Western Digital news, EVP Michael Charles Ray sold 4,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.79, for a total value of $278,800.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Michael D. Cordano sold 14,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.80, for a total value of $1,041,184.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 248,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,625,376.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,451 shares of company stock valued at $2,684,999. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WDC. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,750 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Western Digital by 62.1% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 488 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Western Digital by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,685 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Augustine Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Western Digital by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,445 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $3,068,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC raised its stake in Western Digital by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 8,150 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

