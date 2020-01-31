Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.85-1.05 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.75. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.10-4.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.07 billion.Western Digital also updated its Q3 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.85-1.05 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Western Digital to $64.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Cowen raised shares of Western Digital from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the company from $45.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Loop Capital raised shares of Western Digital from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $50.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Cleveland Research reissued a hold rating on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $72.76.

Get Western Digital alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ WDC traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $66.96. 8,626,246 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,253,371. Western Digital has a 52 week low of $35.61 and a 52 week high of $72.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.35 billion, a PE ratio of -12.71, a PEG ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $64.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.83.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The data storage provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.41. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 9.89% and a positive return on equity of 3.28%. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Western Digital will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. Western Digital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.49%.

In other news, Director Matthew E. Massengill sold 3,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.17, for a total value of $162,248.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,167,929.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael D. Cordano sold 5,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $309,431.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 281,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,476,733.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,451 shares of company stock valued at $2,684,999. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.