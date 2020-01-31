Westport Fuel Systems (TSE:WPRT) Stock Price Down 2.3%

Westport Fuel Systems Inc (TSE:WPRT) dropped 2.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$3.40 and last traded at C$3.42, approximately 24,600 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 39,424 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.84. The stock has a market cap of $476.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$3.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$3.53.

Westport Fuel Systems Company Profile (TSE:WPRT)

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engineers, manufactures, and supplies alternative fuel systems and components for the transportation application worldwide. It operates through Transportation and Cummins Westport Inc (CWI) Joint Venture segments. The company offers fuel systems and components a range of alternative fuels, such as liquefied petroleum gas, compressed natural gas, liquefied natural gas, renewable natural gas, and hydrogen; and independent aftermarket, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and delayed OEMs, electronics, current and advanced research and development programs, supply chain, and product planning activities.

Featured Story: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Westport Fuel Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westport Fuel Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.