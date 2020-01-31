Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) Receives $44.78 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.78.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Westrock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. KeyCorp reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Westrock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Citigroup raised Westrock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Westrock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Westrock in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Westrock alerts:

In related news, Director John A. Luke, Jr. sold 188,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.67, for a total value of $7,672,761.53. Following the sale, the director now owns 689,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,038,630.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider James B. Porter sold 25,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.04, for a total value of $1,031,150.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,886,644.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 300 shares of company stock worth $12,467 and sold 255,618 shares worth $10,378,523. Company insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WRK. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in shares of Westrock in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Westrock during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Westrock by 1,394.1% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Westrock by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Westrock in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WRK opened at $40.02 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.13. Westrock has a 1-year low of $31.94 and a 1-year high of $44.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.64.

Westrock (NYSE:WRK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.01). Westrock had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 4.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Westrock will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Westrock Company Profile

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

Featured Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for Westrock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westrock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.