Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Acquires 111 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,651 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. 80.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EW shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $262.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $255.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.50.

Shares of NYSE EW traded down $5.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $228.29. 582,277 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,276,382. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a 12-month low of $163.08 and a 12-month high of $247.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $234.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $226.49. The firm has a market cap of $48.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.77.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.03). Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 32.28%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. Edwards Lifesciences’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.14, for a total value of $605,350.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 19,605 shares in the company, valued at $4,747,154.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Huimin Wang sold 4,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.83, for a total transaction of $1,091,959.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 36,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,664,757.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 134,675 shares of company stock worth $31,530,718 in the last quarter. 1.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

