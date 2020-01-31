Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 44.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,721 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Baidu were worth $723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BIDU. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baidu in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Baidu in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Baidu in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Baidu in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank raised its holdings in Baidu by 64.5% in the fourth quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 255 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 52.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
BIDU stock traded down $2.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $122.94. 903,105 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,480,438. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.59. Baidu Inc has a 1-year low of $93.39 and a 1-year high of $186.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.09. The company has a market cap of $44.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -136.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.77.
Baidu Company Profile
Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.
