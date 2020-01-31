Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,596 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,281 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Opus Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 46.9% during the third quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 8,853 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 2,828 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 8.7% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,420 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the third quarter valued at $985,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,686 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $979,000 after buying an additional 1,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 10,249 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. 60.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Bank of America reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Pivotal Research dropped their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. BidaskClub cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.69.

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock traded down $0.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.41. The stock had a trading volume of 669,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,569,965. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.51. The stock has a market cap of $46.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.63, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 12 month low of $49.03 and a 12 month high of $74.94.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $34.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.45 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 2.69%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. Analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Marco Patrick Anthony Pagni sold 234,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.16, for a total value of $14,801,861.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $874,387.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 16.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.