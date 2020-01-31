Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 26.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,530 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Round Table Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 3,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. JMG Financial Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 18,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 3,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $127.78. 955,442 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,332,057. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $125.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.75. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $103.16 and a one year high of $129.32.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

