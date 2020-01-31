Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Has $884,000 Stake in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,596 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in National Grid were worth $884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NGG. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of National Grid in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of National Grid in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of National Grid by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of National Grid in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of National Grid by 130.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. 5.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NGG stock traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $66.24. 55,310 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 593,039. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $62.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $48.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.46. National Grid plc has a one year low of $48.83 and a one year high of $66.79.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NGG shares. Exane BNP Paribas lowered National Grid from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded National Grid from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered National Grid from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

National Grid Company Profile

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other Activities segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,200 kilometers of overhead lines; 1,560 kilometers of underground cables; and 346 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

