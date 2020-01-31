Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,561 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $1,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Charter Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 62.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Charter Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in Charter Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Charter Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 72.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CHTR shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Charter Communications from $420.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Argus upped their target price on Charter Communications from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine raised Charter Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Charter Communications from $515.00 to $576.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Charter Communications from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $474.18.

Shares of Charter Communications stock traded up $2.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $492.98. 1,067,199 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,222,849. Charter Communications Inc has a 52-week low of $319.30 and a 52-week high of $517.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $491.78 and a 200-day moving average of $444.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

In other news, Director Lance Conn sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,776,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director David C. Merritt sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.47, for a total value of $569,364.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,401,183.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

