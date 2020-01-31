Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Lowers Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,321 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 113 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $1,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCO. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 189.8% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 15,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,070,000 after purchasing an additional 10,293 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 13.6% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,673,000 after purchasing an additional 2,869 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 5.8% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,493 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 138.9% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 215 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Barings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 69.7% during the second quarter. Barings LLC now owns 7,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares during the period. 90.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Moody’s news, insider Robert Fauber sold 3,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.26, for a total value of $804,703.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,724,549.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John J. Goggins sold 8,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.08, for a total transaction of $2,017,076.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,683,312.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,013 shares of company stock valued at $7,353,939 over the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MCO traded up $3.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $263.81. 558,131 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 697,588. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $245.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $222.10. The company has a market cap of $49.12 billion, a PE ratio of 38.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.23. Moody’s Co. has a 12 month low of $155.09 and a 12 month high of $263.89.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.16. Moody’s had a net margin of 28.20% and a return on equity of 270.17%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 8.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MCO shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group raised shares of Moody’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $228.00 target price on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.82.

Moody's Company Profile

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

