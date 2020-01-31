Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Purchases 624 Shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,509 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs were worth $1,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FIS. Court Place Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC now owns 6,943 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $966,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs in the 4th quarter worth about $356,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 270,111 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $37,570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs in the 4th quarter worth about $46,147,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 89.6% in the 4th quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,950 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 6,120 shares in the last quarter. 89.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. Moffett Nathanson cut shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $162.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from to in a research note on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.52.

FIS stock traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $147.50. The stock had a trading volume of 3,880,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,998,494. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a 52 week low of $104.30 and a 52 week high of $150.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.48.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 12.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.77%.

In related news, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 782 shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.95, for a total transaction of $107,094.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $998,091.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory G. Montana sold 33,423 shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.76, for a total transaction of $4,403,814.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,586 shares in the company, valued at $1,131,291.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,676 shares of company stock worth $10,741,204 over the last ninety days. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

