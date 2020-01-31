Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Raises Stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 13.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,922 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $1,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CM. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 78.3% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 451 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 50.9% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 637 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 34.1% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,054 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. 44.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $112.50 to $108.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $105.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 6th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.67.

Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $82.72. 359,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 364,705. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52 week low of $73.20 and a 52 week high of $87.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.91.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The bank reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.00 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were given a dividend of $1.0908 per share. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is currently 48.38%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

