Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Sells 131 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 131 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WM. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 11,219.5% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 996,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,742,000 after purchasing an additional 987,201 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Waste Management by 3.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,164,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,710,826,000 after acquiring an additional 976,898 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Waste Management by 19.4% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,329,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $382,921,000 after acquiring an additional 540,962 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management during the third quarter worth about $31,274,000. Finally, Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in Waste Management during the third quarter worth about $29,325,000. Institutional investors own 72.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WM traded down $0.24 on Friday, hitting $122.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 232,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,520,367. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $116.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.60. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $94.48 and a one year high of $122.84.

WM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $125.00 target price on Waste Management and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Waste Management in a report on Friday, January 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Waste Management in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. CIBC initiated coverage on Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.42.

In other Waste Management news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 3,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.97, for a total value of $350,443.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 245,329 shares in the company, valued at $27,224,159.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Tara J. Hmmer sold 4,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.36, for a total value of $511,960.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,803,695.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,064 shares of company stock worth $1,006,361 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

