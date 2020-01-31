Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Sells 262 Shares of Rio Tinto plc ADR (NYSE:RIO)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Rio Tinto plc ADR (NYSE:RIO) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,564 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 262 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Rio Tinto were worth $1,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Rio Tinto by 3.1% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,894,565 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $567,498,000 after purchasing an additional 327,457 shares during the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. increased its position in shares of Rio Tinto by 22.0% in the third quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 1,685,049 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $87,774,000 after purchasing an additional 304,350 shares during the last quarter. Greystone Managed Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Rio Tinto by 0.3% in the third quarter. Greystone Managed Investments Inc. now owns 764,020 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $39,798,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares during the last quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda increased its position in shares of Rio Tinto by 552.6% in the fourth quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 694,733 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $41,239,000 after purchasing an additional 588,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Rio Tinto by 64.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 592,095 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $36,910,000 after purchasing an additional 232,716 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Rio Tinto alerts:

NYSE RIO traded down $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $55.22. 1,367,649 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,621,082. Rio Tinto plc ADR has a 12 month low of $47.88 and a 12 month high of $64.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.55. The stock has a market cap of $69.62 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.90.

In other Rio Tinto news, insider Clark Megan purchased 525 shares of Rio Tinto stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $94.33 per share, for a total transaction of $49,523.25.

RIO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HSBC cut shares of Rio Tinto from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Rio Tinto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Rio Tinto from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Fundamental Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Rio Tinto from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $867.26.

Rio Tinto Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

Further Reading: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rio Tinto plc ADR (NYSE:RIO).

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.