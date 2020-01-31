Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Sells 4,380 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,347 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 4,380 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $5,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 26,422 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV raised its position in shares of Intel by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 294,084 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $17,601,000 after purchasing an additional 3,491 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA raised its position in shares of Intel by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 113,438 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $6,789,000 after purchasing an additional 18,781 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its position in shares of Intel by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 23,863 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth about $235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on INTC. Zacks Investment Research raised Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Intel from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Loop Capital lowered Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target (up from $70.00) on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.48.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded down $1.60 on Friday, hitting $64.87. 4,571,209 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,507,618. The company has a market capitalization of $283.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.40. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $42.86 and a 1-year high of $69.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.49 and its 200 day moving average is $54.21.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.23 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 29.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This is an increase from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.87%.

Intel announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, October 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the chip maker to reacquire up to 8.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Intel news, Director James J. Goetz bought 86,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $58.24 per share, with a total value of $5,037,760.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 137,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,020,812.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Balliet sold 6,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total value of $165,700.25. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 78,461 shares of company stock valued at $4,369,107. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

