Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Sells 6,076 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 28.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,321 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,076 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 2,884 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 67,637 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,511,000. DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $457,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.93.

NYSE MPC traded up $0.58 on Friday, reaching $54.93. The company had a trading volume of 2,144,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,926,383. The firm has a market cap of $35.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.66. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a fifty-two week low of $43.96 and a fifty-two week high of $69.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $31.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.07 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 2.11%. Marathon Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. This is an increase from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.91%.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

