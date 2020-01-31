Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Sells 624 Shares of Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 624 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JCI. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 2,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total value of $100,098.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $515,727.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Oliver sold 21,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total value of $901,042.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,006,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,265,616.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 69,288 shares of company stock valued at $2,907,763. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Johnson Controls International stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.56. 1,899,415 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,437,301. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Johnson Controls International PLC has a twelve month low of $32.77 and a twelve month high of $44.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.92.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 23.67%. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International PLC will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.06%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on JCI shares. Credit Suisse Group raised Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Sunday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.22.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, to non-residential building and industrial applications.

