Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,697 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 87 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $1,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in Biogen by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 119 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Biogen by 7.3% in the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 543 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in Biogen by 0.7% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,359 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in Biogen by 2.4% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in Biogen by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Biogen alerts:

BIIB stock traded down $4.99 on Thursday, reaching $277.53. 1,600,848 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,484,995. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $293.07 and a 200-day moving average of $261.59. Biogen Inc has a twelve month low of $215.77 and a twelve month high of $338.87. The firm has a market cap of $50.88 billion, a PE ratio of 9.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The biotechnology company reported $8.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.94 by $0.40. Biogen had a return on equity of 46.14% and a net margin of 37.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.99 earnings per share. Biogen’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Biogen Inc will post 33.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Biogen announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Saturday, December 21st that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the biotechnology company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

BIIB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Leerink Swann raised Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Svb Leerink raised Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $256.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Biogen from $255.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $291.64.

In other Biogen news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 1,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.35, for a total transaction of $308,429.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,995 shares in the company, valued at $2,044,988.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

See Also: Resistance Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.