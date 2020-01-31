William Blair Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) – Analysts at William Blair lowered their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for MarketAxess in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 29th. William Blair analyst C. Shutler now expects that the financial services provider will earn $1.52 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.60. William Blair has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for MarketAxess’ Q2 2020 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.68 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.74 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.68 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.82 EPS.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.02. MarketAxess had a net margin of 40.07% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The company had revenue of $129.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. MarketAxess’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

MKTX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $343.00 target price on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Friday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $406.00 to $372.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub lowered shares of MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $375.00 to $372.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. MarketAxess presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $322.67.

Shares of MarketAxess stock opened at $358.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 6.83 and a quick ratio of 9.47. The firm has a market cap of $13.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.33 and a beta of 0.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $370.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $365.24. MarketAxess has a fifty-two week low of $209.16 and a fifty-two week high of $421.45.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MKTX. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in MarketAxess by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 3,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden grew its position in shares of MarketAxess by 31.8% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 17,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,698,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of MarketAxess in the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of MarketAxess by 9.9% in the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in shares of MarketAxess by 4.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. 95.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.56, for a total transaction of $6,971,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,045,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $364,522,305.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.66, for a total transaction of $1,394,640.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,193,819.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,500 shares of company stock worth $9,237,665 over the last three months. 3.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. This is a positive change from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.78%.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

