Wix.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX) Receives $145.31 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Wix.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $145.31.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Wix.Com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Wix.Com from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Wix.Com in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $161.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Wix.Com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Wix.Com in a research report on Sunday, January 26th.

Shares of Wix.Com stock opened at $144.91 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of -102.77 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $130.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.03. Wix.Com has a 12 month low of $104.61 and a 12 month high of $155.75.

Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The information services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $196.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.70 million. Wix.Com had a negative return on equity of 24.02% and a negative net margin of 9.80%. The company’s revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Wix.Com will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wix.Com by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,242,926 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $318,720,000 after purchasing an additional 84,294 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Wix.Com by 80.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,474,817 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $172,169,000 after purchasing an additional 659,367 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Wix.Com by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 820,136 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $95,743,000 after purchasing an additional 39,048 shares during the period. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wix.Com by 260.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC now owns 260,804 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,446,000 after purchasing an additional 188,529 shares during the period. Finally, Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV purchased a new position in shares of Wix.Com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,983,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

Wix.Com Company Profile

Wix.com Ltd. develops and markets an Internet service that allows users to create Web content in Latin America, Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It offers Web development, design, and management solutions and apps through an online platform that enables its user base of businesses, organizations, professionals, and individuals to create a digital presence.

