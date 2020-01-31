Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (WWD) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 14th

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 29th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share by the technology company on Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This is a boost from Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock has a dividend payout ratio of 13.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Woodward, Inc.Common Stock to earn $6.21 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.65 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.5%.

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock stock traded down $1.79 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $116.12. The company had a trading volume of 5,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 610,107. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $120.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.92. The firm has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.31. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock has a 12-month low of $85.68 and a 12-month high of $129.06.

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 18th. The technology company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.07). Woodward, Inc.Common Stock had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 18.62%. The business had revenue of $736.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $746.21 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Woodward, Inc.Common Stock will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total transaction of $112,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 227,390 shares in the company, valued at $25,581,375. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.80, for a total value of $415,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,480 shares of company stock valued at $9,312,577 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WWD. ValuEngine lowered Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $110.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Barrington Research lowered Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $108.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.80.

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock Company Profile

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, motors, and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

