Woori Financial Group Inc (NYSE:WF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Woori Financial Group Inc (NYSE:WF) has received a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Brokers have set a twelve-month consensus target price of $44.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Woori Financial Group an industry rank of 177 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut Woori Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Woori Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Woori Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $773,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Woori Financial Group by 524.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 212,312 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,796,000 after purchasing an additional 178,287 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Woori Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $307,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Woori Financial Group by 59.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,768 shares of the bank’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 3,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Woori Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WF stock traded down $0.80 on Friday, hitting $25.48. 600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,427. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 3.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.67. Woori Financial Group has a one year low of $25.91 and a one year high of $42.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.44.

Woori Financial Group (NYSE:WF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The bank reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter. Woori Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 14.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Woori Financial Group will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Woori Financial Group Company Profile

Woori Financial Group Inc provides commercial banking products and services to retail and individual customers, and corporations. The company offers salary, fixed deposit, savings, and ordinary and business deposit products; and professional, deposit mortgage, apartment, and mortgage loans, as well as corporate operating, facility, and policy loans.

