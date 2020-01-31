World Asset Management Inc Acquires 78 Shares of American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK)

World Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $1,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of American Water Works during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Water Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of American Water Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of American Water Works by 4,375.0% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

AWK stock opened at $136.77 on Friday. American Water Works Company Inc has a 1 year low of $93.44 and a 1 year high of $137.12. The company has a market cap of $24.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.97, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $125.34 and a 200 day moving average of $122.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Water Works Company Inc will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.61%.

AWK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of American Water Works from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Janney Montgomery Scott boosted their target price on shares of American Water Works from $121.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a target price (up previously from ) on shares of American Water Works in a report on Monday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of American Water Works in a report on Friday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.00.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

