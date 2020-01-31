World Asset Management Inc Buys 229 Shares of Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE)

World Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Ameren were worth $1,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AEE. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Ameren by 1,224.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,369,083 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $269,695,000 after purchasing an additional 3,114,736 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Ameren by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,099,013 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $248,076,000 after buying an additional 948,038 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Ameren by 1,273.7% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 407,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,659,000 after purchasing an additional 378,279 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in Ameren by 287.7% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 444,041 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,545,000 after purchasing an additional 329,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ameren by 1,690.1% in the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 297,330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,835,000 after purchasing an additional 280,720 shares during the last quarter. 75.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AEE shares. Guggenheim started coverage on Ameren in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on Ameren in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. They set a “hold” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Ameren in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ameren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on Ameren from $84.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.56.

NYSE:AEE opened at $81.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $77.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.72. Ameren Corp has a 1 year low of $67.51 and a 1 year high of $81.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 13.34% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Ameren Corp will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameren Profile

Ameren Corporation operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

