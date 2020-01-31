World Asset Management Inc Cuts Stock Position in Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS)

World Asset Management Inc lowered its stake in Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,248 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 137 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Leidos were worth $905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Leidos by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 29,315 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,518,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Leidos by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 6,870 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Leidos by 83.6% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 426 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Alpha Windward LLC raised its holdings in Leidos by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 5,535 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Oakbrook Investments LLC raised its holdings in Leidos by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 10,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LDOS traded down $2.13 on Friday, reaching $100.45. 45,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 687,989. Leidos Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $57.75 and a 12 month high of $104.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.67. The firm has a market cap of $14.49 billion, a PE ratio of 21.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.51.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The aerospace company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.17. Leidos had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 6.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings Inc will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Leidos from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Leidos from $97.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Co cut Leidos from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Leidos from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of Leidos in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.92.

Leidos Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

