World Asset Management Inc Purchases 290 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC)

World Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,276 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $1,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ABC. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,433,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 444,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,754,000 after buying an additional 58,152 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 4th quarter valued at about $184,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 355.9% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 202,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,208,000 after buying an additional 158,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC grew its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 34,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,932,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. TheStreet raised AmerisourceBergen from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.14.

ABC stock opened at $88.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.15. AmerisourceBergen Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $70.55 and a fifty-two week high of $94.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $18.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.96.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $47.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.84 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 48.84% and a net margin of 0.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Corp. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Gina Clark sold 10,917 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.24, for a total value of $963,316.08. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 19,905 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.08, for a total value of $1,713,422.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,297,982.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 64,724 shares of company stock valued at $5,561,840. Company insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

