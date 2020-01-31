World Asset Management Inc Sells 211 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

World Asset Management Inc reduced its stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,727 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 211 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $1,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL bought a new position in shares of United Rentals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $243,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 191,551 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,945,000 after acquiring an additional 15,402 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 11,760 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 31,547 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,261,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. 88.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on URI. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of United Rentals from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of United Rentals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. UBS Group downgraded shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $166.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Buckingham Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target (up previously from $170.00) on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of United Rentals from $111.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United Rentals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.78.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey J. Fenton sold 20,000 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.95, for a total transaction of $3,219,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,224,168.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Jason D. Papastavrou sold 3,036 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.05, for a total transaction of $455,551.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 181,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,305,048.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 46,035 shares of company stock worth $7,149,241 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of URI stock opened at $141.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $161.40 and its 200 day moving average is $137.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.71. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.90 and a 12-month high of $170.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.22 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 43.33%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.85 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 20.65 earnings per share for the current year.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

