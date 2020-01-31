World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) Raised to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on WWE. Consumer Edge assumed coverage on World Wrestling Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued an equal weight rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $80.00 target price on World Wrestling Entertainment and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. MKM Partners set a $110.00 price target on World Wrestling Entertainment and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. TheStreet cut World Wrestling Entertainment from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $97.00 price target on World Wrestling Entertainment and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. World Wrestling Entertainment has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $89.76.

Shares of WWE opened at $62.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.81 and a beta of 1.35. World Wrestling Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $52.69 and a fifty-two week high of $100.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $63.17 and its 200-day moving average is $66.41.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $186.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.19 million. World Wrestling Entertainment had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 5.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that World Wrestling Entertainment will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WWE. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in World Wrestling Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 13.9% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in the third quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000. 74.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates in three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form media content across various platforms, including WWE Network, pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

