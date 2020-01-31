WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) Receives $84.50 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $84.50.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WPC. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded WP Carey from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut WP Carey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Evercore ISI upgraded WP Carey from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on WP Carey in a report on Friday, October 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

In other news, Director Mark A. Alexander purchased 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $80.50 per share, for a total transaction of $185,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,878 shares in the company, valued at $875,679. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPC. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in WP Carey in the third quarter valued at about $232,393,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in WP Carey by 153.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 570,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,286,000 after buying an additional 345,535 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in WP Carey by 2.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,659,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,108,897,000 after buying an additional 309,781 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in WP Carey by 3.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,283,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $659,276,000 after buying an additional 251,476 shares during the period. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA lifted its stake in WP Carey by 216.0% in the third quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 264,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,685,000 after buying an additional 180,900 shares during the period. 56.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WPC stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $84.16. 15,743 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 568,168. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $80.80 and its 200-day moving average is $85.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $14.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 0.38. WP Carey has a 52 week low of $72.51 and a 52 week high of $93.62.

WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.91). The firm had revenue of $318.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.44 million. WP Carey had a net margin of 30.89% and a return on equity of 5.31%. WP Carey’s revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that WP Carey will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $1.038 dividend. This is a boost from WP Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $4.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. WP Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.99%.

WP Carey Company Profile

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $17 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,163 net lease properties covering approximately 131 million square feet. For over four decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office and retail properties subject to long-term leases with built-in rent escalators.

