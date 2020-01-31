Wright Investors Service Inc. Increases Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Wright Investors Service Inc. increased its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,059 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for 1.4% of Wright Investors Service Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 45,193 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,446,000 after purchasing an additional 7,262 shares during the period. DT Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 58.1% in the 4th quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 52,386 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,313,000 after acquiring an additional 19,256 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 86.5% in the 4th quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 3,032 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth about $24,798,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,292 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded down $4.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $107.16. 1,346,417 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,616,799. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $109.06 and a 52 week high of $127.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.75. The company has a market cap of $208.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.02.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.11). Chevron had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The business had revenue of $36.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.70%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CVX shares. Citigroup cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Chevron from $140.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Chevron presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.87.

In related news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 7,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.68, for a total transaction of $933,504.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider David A. Inchausti sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.89, for a total transaction of $1,798,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,798,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 90,300 shares of company stock valued at $10,904,079. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

