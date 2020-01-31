WXCOINS Price Up 15.1% This Week (WXC)

WXCOINS (CURRENCY:WXC) traded 6.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. WXCOINS has a total market cap of $63,117.00 and $122.00 worth of WXCOINS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WXCOINS coin can now be purchased for $0.0109 or 0.00000115 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24 and STEX. During the last seven days, WXCOINS has traded 15.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002556 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $293.95 or 0.03103563 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010569 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.66 or 0.00197019 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000646 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00030484 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.68 or 0.00123270 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

WXCOINS Coin Profile

WXCOINS’s total supply is 7,355,384 coins and its circulating supply is 5,786,919 coins. WXCOINS’s official website is wxcoins.org . WXCOINS’s official Twitter account is @CoinWx

WXCOINS Coin Trading

WXCOINS can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WXCOINS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WXCOINS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WXCOINS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

