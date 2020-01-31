Wynnstay Properties (LON:WSP) Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of Wynnstay Properties Plc (LON:WSP) fell 1.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 575 ($7.56) and last traded at GBX 602.50 ($7.93), 1,875 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 2,468% from the average session volume of 73 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 612.50 ($8.06).

The firm has a market cap of $16.20 million and a PE ratio of 6.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 594.80 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 580.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.53, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Wynnstay Properties Company Profile (LON:WSP)

Wynnstay Properties Plc engages in the investment, development, and management of properties in the United Kingdom. The company owns and manages office, retail, warehouse, and industrial properties in Southern England. Wynnstay Properties Plc was incorporated in 1886 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

