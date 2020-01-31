X-trackers FTSE Developed ex US Comprehensive Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:DEEF) Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of X-trackers FTSE Developed ex US Comprehensive Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:DEEF) dropped 1.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $28.14 and last traded at $28.16, approximately 3,712 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 9,140 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.49.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.73.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in X-trackers FTSE Developed ex US Comprehensive Factor ETF stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of X-trackers FTSE Developed ex US Comprehensive Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:DEEF) by 12.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,864 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC owned 0.21% of X-trackers FTSE Developed ex US Comprehensive Factor ETF worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Recommended Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for X-trackers FTSE Developed ex US Comprehensive Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for X-trackers FTSE Developed ex US Comprehensive Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.