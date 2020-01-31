Xerox (NYSE:XRX) Updates FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.60-3.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.51. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.703-8.703 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.62 billion.Xerox also updated its FY20 guidance to $3.60-$3.70 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:XRX opened at $36.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.56. Xerox has a 1-year low of $27.25 and a 1-year high of $39.47. The stock has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a PE ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.80.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.22. Xerox had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 14.81%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Xerox will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on XRX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Xerox from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xerox from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Xerox to $47.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. ValuEngine cut Xerox from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Xerox from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Xerox currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.20.

Xerox Corporation designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions worldwide. It offers intelligent workplace services, including managed print services; digitization services; and digital solutions, such as workflow automation, personalization and communication software, and content management.

