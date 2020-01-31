Xerox (NYSE:XRX) Updates FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) issued an update on its FY 2020
Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.60-3.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.51. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.703-8.703 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.62 billion.Xerox also updated its FY20 guidance to $3.60-$3.70 EPS.
Shares of NYSE:XRX opened at $36.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.56. Xerox has a 1-year low of $27.25 and a 1-year high of $39.47. The stock has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a PE ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.80.
Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.22. Xerox had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 14.81%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Xerox will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Xerox
Xerox Corporation designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions worldwide. It offers intelligent workplace services, including managed print services; digitization services; and digital solutions, such as workflow automation, personalization and communication software, and content management.
