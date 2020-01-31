Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $3.39 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) – Investment analysts at William Blair lifted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Xilinx in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 29th. William Blair analyst now expects that the programmable devices maker will earn $3.39 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.33. William Blair also issued estimates for Xilinx’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.99 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.09. Xilinx had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 33.38%. The business had revenue of $723.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Xilinx in a report on Wednesday. Nomura decreased their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of Xilinx to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $106.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Xilinx in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Xilinx presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.22.

Shares of XLNX stock traded down $1.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $85.79. 1,826,507 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,864,655. The company has a market capitalization of $21.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 5.78 and a current ratio of 6.06. Xilinx has a fifty-two week low of $84.75 and a fifty-two week high of $141.60.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. Xilinx’s payout ratio is 42.53%.

Xilinx declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, October 23rd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the programmable devices maker to repurchase up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Xilinx news, Director Saar Gillai sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total value of $328,610.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,712 shares in the company, valued at $745,364.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XLNX. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Xilinx by 0.8% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,002 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Xilinx by 41.7% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 27,600 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $3,276,000 after purchasing an additional 8,128 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC grew its position in shares of Xilinx by 17.4% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 6,894 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Barings LLC grew its position in shares of Xilinx by 22.2% in the second quarter. Barings LLC now owns 13,043 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Xilinx by 25.6% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,440 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

About Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

