Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The programmable devices maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.09, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $723.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.73 million. Xilinx had a return on equity of 33.38% and a net margin of 27.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. Xilinx updated its Q4 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

Shares of XLNX stock traded down $2.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $85.09. 821,410 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,864,655. Xilinx has a fifty-two week low of $84.75 and a fifty-two week high of $141.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $98.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.43. The company has a quick ratio of 5.78, a current ratio of 6.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.53%.

XLNX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cascend Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price (down previously from $115.00) on shares of Xilinx in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Xilinx in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Xilinx in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Xilinx from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Xilinx from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.22.

Xilinx declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, October 23rd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the programmable devices maker to repurchase up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Saar Gillai sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total transaction of $328,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,712 shares in the company, valued at $745,364.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

