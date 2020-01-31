Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) Price Target Lowered to $98.00 at Mizuho

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) had its price objective cut by Mizuho from $106.00 to $98.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the programmable devices maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on XLNX. Cascend Securities raised Xilinx from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on Xilinx to $94.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Citigroup downgraded Xilinx from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price target for the company from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Xilinx in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Xilinx from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $110.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:XLNX traded down $0.86 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $87.20. The company had a trading volume of 6,935,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,211,284. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 6.44 and a quick ratio of 5.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $98.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.43. Xilinx has a fifty-two week low of $84.75 and a fifty-two week high of $141.60.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $723.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.73 million. Xilinx had a return on equity of 33.13% and a net margin of 27.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Xilinx will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xilinx announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, October 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the programmable devices maker to repurchase up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.53%.

In other Xilinx news, Director Saar Gillai sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total transaction of $328,610.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,712 shares in the company, valued at $745,364.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in Xilinx by 28.9% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,396 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its position in Xilinx by 21.8% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 498,439 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $47,801,000 after purchasing an additional 89,048 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Xilinx by 340.6% during the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 34,777 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $3,200,000 after purchasing an additional 26,884 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its position in Xilinx by 3.9% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 44,473 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $4,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank boosted its position in Xilinx by 453.5% during the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 548 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

