Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) Shares Sold by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) by 21.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,128 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its position in shares of Xylem by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 6,533,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $520,192,000 after acquiring an additional 126,027 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Xylem by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,450,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $354,343,000 after acquiring an additional 282,822 shares in the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Xylem by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 787,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,669,000 after acquiring an additional 104,200 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Investment Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Xylem by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Veritas Investment Management LLP now owns 777,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,881,000 after acquiring an additional 22,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Xylem by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 678,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,025,000 after acquiring an additional 3,501 shares in the last quarter. 84.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Xylem stock traded down $1.33 on Friday, hitting $82.33. The stock had a trading volume of 18,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 994,791. Xylem Inc has a 52-week low of $69.17 and a 52-week high of $85.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $14.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $80.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.51.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82. Xylem had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 9.65%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Xylem Inc will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

XYL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Xylem in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Seaport Global Securities cut Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of Xylem in a report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $90.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Xylem presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.20.

In other Xylem news, Director Markos I. Tambakeras sold 2,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.95, for a total transaction of $225,797.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,436,693.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kenneth Napolitano sold 1,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.78, for a total value of $92,089.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,422,487.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,080 shares of company stock valued at $1,016,717 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation and treatment of water.

