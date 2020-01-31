YRC Worldwide (NASDAQ:YRCW) Trading Up 5.6%

YRC Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:YRCW) shares were up 5.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.45 and last traded at $2.26, approximately 2,436,646 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 42% from the average daily volume of 1,711,355 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.14.

Several research analysts have recently commented on YRCW shares. Zacks Investment Research restated a “sell” rating on shares of YRC Worldwide in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. ValuEngine upgraded YRC Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.08.

Get YRC Worldwide alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.93 million, a PE ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 4.50.

YRC Worldwide (NASDAQ:YRCW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The transportation company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that YRC Worldwide Inc will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of YRC Worldwide by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,964,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,101,000 after buying an additional 102,484 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of YRC Worldwide by 1.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,354,316 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,489,000 after buying an additional 30,560 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of YRC Worldwide by 63.2% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,852,266 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,464,000 after buying an additional 717,208 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of YRC Worldwide by 3.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 678,613 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,049,000 after buying an additional 19,644 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of YRC Worldwide by 7.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 640,045 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,579,000 after buying an additional 43,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.37% of the company’s stock.

About YRC Worldwide (NASDAQ:YRCW)

YRC Worldwide Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of transportation services primarily in North America. The company operates in two segments, YRC Freight and Regional Transportation. The YRC Freight segment offers various services to transport industrial, commercial, and retail goods; and provides specialized services, including guaranteed expedited services, time-specific deliveries, cross-border services, coast-to-coast air delivery, product returns, temperature-sensitive shipment protection, and government material shipments.

Featured Article: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for YRC Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YRC Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.