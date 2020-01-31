Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Gentherm Inc (NASDAQ:THRM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $220.10 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Gentherm Inc (NASDAQ:THRM) will report sales of $220.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Gentherm’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $199.32 million and the highest estimate coming in at $228.30 million. Gentherm reported sales of $253.65 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 13.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gentherm will report full year sales of $957.75 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $940.62 million to $969.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $990.00 million to $1.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Gentherm.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $240.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.14 million. Gentherm had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 15.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share.

Several research firms have commented on THRM. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Gentherm in a report on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gentherm from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Gentherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.20.

In related news, VP Paul Cameron Giberson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.78, for a total value of $256,680.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,865 shares in the company, valued at $507,584.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THRM. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Gentherm by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,040 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in Gentherm during the third quarter worth about $167,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Gentherm during the third quarter worth about $212,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Gentherm during the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Gentherm during the third quarter worth about $242,000.

THRM traded down $1.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.10. 11,619 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,414. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.31. Gentherm has a twelve month low of $35.63 and a twelve month high of $48.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.26.

Gentherm

Gentherm, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Industrial.. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

