Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH) to Post -$0.30 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH) will report earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Guardant Health’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.28) and the lowest is ($0.34). Guardant Health also reported earnings per share of ($0.30) during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Guardant Health will report full year earnings of ($0.88) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.96) to ($0.84). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($1.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.38) to ($0.67). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Guardant Health.

Get Guardant Health alerts:

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.25. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 40.99% and a negative return on equity of 11.70%. The firm had revenue of $60.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.94) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 180.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Guardant Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Guardant Health in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine cut Guardant Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Friday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.33.

In other Guardant Health news, Director Ian T. Clark sold 538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.69, for a total value of $44,487.22. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,149.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael J. Wiley sold 6,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total value of $542,387.79. In the last three months, insiders have sold 191,840 shares of company stock valued at $15,181,678. Company insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GH. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 13.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 502,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,074,000 after buying an additional 60,666 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Guardant Health by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 263,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,792,000 after acquiring an additional 52,637 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Guardant Health by 444.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 78,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,015,000 after acquiring an additional 64,146 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Guardant Health by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Guardant Health by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares during the period. 78.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GH traded down $4.31 on Friday, reaching $74.73. The company had a trading volume of 278,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 758,554. Guardant Health has a twelve month low of $38.88 and a twelve month high of $112.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.90 and a beta of 0.18.

Guardant Health Company Profile

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes; and GuardantOMNI, a broader gene panel, including genes associated with homologous recombination repair deficiency and biomarkers for immuno-oncology applications.

Featured Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Guardant Health (GH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Guardant Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardant Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.